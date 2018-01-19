BIC's leadership series: Critical communication skills

Whether you are in the C Suite or aspire to be, one of the most important skill sets you need is the ability to communicate effectively with your clients, stake holders and employees with the written word. The workshop will help you develop and enhance your written communication skills.

This a four hour session led by Ted Moon of LaunchPad Communications. Ted is the Principal and Founder of LaunchPad Writing + Research, a technical writing and market analysis firm. For more than a decade, Ted’s award-winning editorial and technical copy has helped companies hone their marketing message and broaden their reach in the marketplace.

Since communication is an essential component of any company’s success. And regardless of their role, most employees will have to communicate through the written word.

Effective writing skills are an essential part of communications with clients, vendors, employees and managers on a daily basis. Many times, good writing makes the difference between losing or winning a bid, ensures that a procedure is followed safely and correctly, and can even influence the chances of getting a job or gaining a promotion.

This workshop will cover a variety of fundamentals, including:

A refresher on writing skills for reports, proposals, technical papers, presentations, procedures and policies.

The importance of understanding the “Who” and “Why” - Who are you writing the document for? Why are you writing the document?

Tips for capturing, and keeping, the reader’s attention.

The importance of beginning with an outline.

A review of the basic blueprint of the sections of a technical report or presentation.

Tips and techniques for writing more concisely and clearly.

Suggestions for how to overcome the intimidation of the blank page (or screen) and start writing.

Brief writing exercises that illustrate and reinforce the topics covered.

In addition to this valuable workshop there will be a luncheon speaker that will present on the current state of the refining, petrochemical and chemical industry. This will help you understand what is impacting the industry from the Trump tax cuts to the increased profitability and construction activity due to low feedstock prices.

Space is limited and the regular rate will be $495 for the workshop but we are offering an early bird rate of $395 currently. Currently scheduled for April 4th at 9 am to 2 pm a lite box lunch will be provided during a working session and you will be able to attend BIC Alliance’s Crawfish Boil immediately following. Please click here for the quick registration form.