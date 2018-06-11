Industrial Procurement Forum

Procurement Forum - 2018
7:00 am – 8:00 am
Registration, Networking & Buffet Opens
7:30 am – 8:00 am
Exhibitor Spotlight Moderators
8:00 am – 8:10 am
Welcome, Invocation & Pledge of Allegiance
8:10 am – 8:15 am
Sponsor Spotlight: Comerica Bank
8:15 am – 8:20 am
Introduction of Keynote Speaker
8:20 am – 8:45 am
Keynote Speaker: Adrian Bregnard, Contracts & Procurement, Shell Projects & Technology
TOPIC: Shell’s EPC Process and Industry Outlook
8:45 am – 9:50 am
Panelists of Procurement Managers
Port Houston – Dean Ainuddin, Contracts Manager
Zachry – Valerie Richter, Strategic Sourcing Professional & Kristen Benites, Procurement Project Manager
Turner Industries – Rich Glass, Procurement Manager
Wood – Carl Newton, VP Supply Chain
Brief Q & A w/ panelist
9:50 am – 10:00 am
Closing: Chad Burke, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region