Industrial Procurement Forum

Building, maintaining & operating the Petrochemical Industry

7:00 am – 8:00 am     

Registration, Networking & Buffet Opens

7:30 am – 8:00 am     

Exhibitor Spotlight Moderators

8:00 am – 8:10 am     

Welcome, Invocation & Pledge of Allegiance 

8:10 am – 8:15 am      

Sponsor SpotlightComerica Bank

8:15 am – 8:20 am      

Introduction of Keynote Speaker

8:20 am – 8:45 am      

Keynote Speaker: Adrian Bregnard, Contracts & Procurement, Shell Projects & Technology            

                       TOPIC: Shell’s EPC Process and Industry Outlook

8:45 am – 9:50 am      

Panelists of Procurement Managers 

Port Houston – Dean Ainuddin, Contracts Manager

Zachry – Valerie Richter, Strategic Sourcing Professional & Kristen Benites, Procurement Project Manager

Turner Industries – Rich Glass, Procurement Manager

Wood – Carl Newton, VP Supply Chain

Brief Q & A w/ panelist

9:50 am – 10:00 am    

Closing:  Chad Burke, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region

