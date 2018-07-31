PacTec, Inc. employees "Pack the Bag" with school supplies for East Feliciana

× Expand PacTec 2018 PacTec, Inc. corporate office employees have succeeded in their “Pack the Bag” school supply drive. Together they filled this cubic yard bag and have donated it to the East Feliciana School system. (kneeling) Landon Cox. (front row) Troy Town, Mike Sanchez, Alejandra Claver, Morgan Bowman and Erin Graves. (back row) Leslie Bradley, Charles Moore, Bob O’Brien, Mark Day, Tina Havard, Clayton Hand, Daniel Warren and Aaron Cousino.

With school beginning just weeks away, employees of PacTec, Inc. of Clinton, LA continued their annual charitable fundraising efforts for 2018 by holding a school supply drive for school-age children in East Feliciana Parish. Their goal was to “Pack the Bag” – filling one of their cubic yard waste packaging bags with items from local school supply lists. Together, their 120+ Clinton based employees reached their goal, collecting over $1,000 in supplies to donate to the East Feliciana School Board.

Employees came together to “Pack the Bag” with new backpacks, notebooks, paper, crayons, glue, folders, composition books, rulers and more. “It is so heartwarming and energizing when your colleagues come together to support others,” says Trey Castleberry, Marketing Director at PacTec, Inc. “Our hope is to remove the financial burden on local families that struggle to provide the tools their children need to have a successful school year.”