BIC Attends: Industrial Rescue Fire Training Field Grand Opening

David and Connie Owens of Industrial Rescue enjoying the opening of their new training facility.

Brandon Pippin of Hunstman discussing the fire training field with David Owens.

Terry Morton of Nederland Fire & Rescue learns more about the fire training field from Greg Sterling of Industrial Rescue.

Touring the one of the training buildings next to the distillation tower and confined space props.

Training tower and safety vehicles.

Training building next to distillation tower and confined space props.

