TCC/ACIT Awards Banquet- ExxonMobil Winners

×

ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant employees pose with their TCC awards before the awards banquet, including the 2018 Caring for Texas Award, Process Safety Zero Incident Award, Zero Incident Rate and Contractor Zero Incident Rate Awards, and the Distinguished Safety Service Award. From left: Emily Russell, Mike Hunter, Plant Manager Paul Fritsch, Tyler Tomes, Ben Hurst, Tom Schulz, Bill Miller, Kevin Wilson, Misti Howell, Allan Jansen and Ralf Errisuriz.