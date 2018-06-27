2018 Industrial Safety Training Council Chili Party

Greg Miller with BIC Alliance, Luke Reed with High Vis Safety and Cliff Brittain, Industrial Safety Training Council at the 2018 Industrial Safety Training Council Chili Party.

Becky Salinas with BIC Alliance and Jamie Siegel with Gemini Contractors visit with Rob Gates and Aimee McCleney with ISTC.

Becky Salinas with BIC Alliance, Sean Gaskin and Heather Rayleen with Heather Rayleen Music and Misty Sieger with ISTC.

Misty Siegel and Aimee McCleney with ISTC present David Spraberry with the first-place chili award, a nice wooden slicing board.

Aimee McCleney with ISTC hands the high point trophy to Teresa Rocknic with Bartlett Cocke.

