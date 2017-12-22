Merry Christmas from BIC Alliance

× 1 of 13 Expand × 2 of 13 Expand BIC's founder and CEO Earl Heard and wife smile with BIC's Mark Hertzog. × 3 of 13 Expand × 4 of 13 Expand Carlee Holzhalb of BIC and boyfriend pose with BIC's Terrie Taylor and Nona Smith. × 5 of 13 Expand BIC's president Thomas Brinsko and wife enjoy time with BIC's Jhon Cuthbertson. × 6 of 13 Expand × 7 of 13 Expand × 8 of 13 Expand BIC's Jeremy Osterberger with BIC's Laurie Tangedahl and husband. × 9 of 13 Expand Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC, Clay Eubanks of Deep South Crane and Rigging and Thomas Brinsko, president & COO of BIC feature, BIC's Jeremy Osterberger . × 10 of 13 Expand BIC's Amanda Baxter and Kelli Hefner show the toys contributed to the toy drive for Galveston Urban Ministries. × 11 of 13 Expand Nona Smith and Terrie Taylor of BIC Alliance enjoy the festivities at the BIC Christmas Open House × 12 of 13 Expand Laurie Tangedahl of BIC and Jon Randolf of A.P.E. at the BIC Alliance Christmas Open House. × 13 of 13 Expand Thomas Brinsko, President & COO of BIC along with BIC's Greg Miller, Kelli Hefner and Tom Derrah show off the toys collected for Galveston Urban Ministries at the BIC Alliance Christmas Open House. Prev Next

Dear friends, welcome to another Christmas at BIC Magazine. As always, we want to begin by thanking God, our family, friends, staff, readers, marketing partners and suppliers for blessing us with the opportunity to use BIC Magazine and our networking events to help connect folks in business, industry and our community with each other.

From our company's standpoint, 2017 has been a great year. We have had record levels of revenue and have reinvested heavily in our publication, products, services, and staff. This year, we boast our largest and most tenured team since starting the company in 1984. We are especially proud of our company's recognition in 2017 by the Association of the Chemical Industry of Texas "Leadership Award," the first award of its kind ever bestowed by the association.

As we review the year that lies behind us and moves forward to what is ahead, it is important to count your blessings instead of your challenges. Harvey jolted our collective consciousness in August and then provided an amazing clarity of focus on what is most important: relationships with God and our fellow man. Everyone felt a spirit of selflessness and began to engage in real community with one another.

We are so thankful for the kindness and support we have had not only this year but also for the past 30-plus years., I would like to again thank our loyal readers and BIC Alliance members, for your continued support as we approach the close of another year.

Have a very Merry Christmas and a safe holiday season from your friends at BIC Alliance.