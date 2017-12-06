United Association host open house and training center grand opening

1 of 11
United Association open house and grand opening
Randall Carroll of United Association, Pat Barthel of Cust-o-Mark, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance and Steven Lambert of Bechtel enjoy the United Association open house and grand opening of the new training center in Deer Park, TX.
2 of 11
3 of 11
4 of 11
5 of 11
6 of 11
7 of 11
Attending the Ribbon Cutting for the United Association new training facility in Deer Park: from left to right, Lance Albin, UA’s International Representative, Patrick Kellett, General Secretary/Treasurer for the UA, Mark McManus,UA’s General President, Bryan Edwards, Business Manager, Pipefitters LU 211 of the UA, Kenneth Edwards, Chaplain, Pipefitters LU 211 of the UA, Michael Pleasant, Assistant General President for the UA and Corby Shelton International Representative for the UA.
8 of 11
Attending the Ribbon Cutting for the United Association new training facility in Deer Park: from left to right, Lance Albin, UA’s International Representative, Patrick Kellett, General Secretary/Treasurer for the UA, Mark McManus,UA’s General President, Bryan Edwards, Business Manager, Pipefitters LU 211 of the UA, Kenneth Edwards, Chaplain, Pipefitters LU 211 of the UA, Michael Pleasant, Assistant General President for the UA and Corby Shelton International Representative for the UA.
9 of 11
Joseph Gerik, Welding Instructor for the Apprenticeship & Training Committee of Pipe Fitters LU 211 , shows off the new welding bays at the Kenneth Edwards training facility in Deer Park.
10 of 11
UA open house
Randel Beal gives BIC Magazine a tour of the new Kenneth Edwards Training Facility in Deer Park, TX.
11 of 11