Turner Industries Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Dignitaries of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and Brazoria County area stand with officers from Turner Industries as they cut the ribbon on Turner Industries’ new $2 million facility located at 2121 Zapata Street in Freeport on Dec. 6, 2017. The facility will be the home to more than 500 full-time employees in the area. Turner Industries Mack Hayes said, “We are your partner and we are here to stay.”
Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Shaw, left, welcomes Turner Industries’ Dwight Braud, Mack Hayes and Russell Carter to the community during the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Turner’s new $2 million facility in Freeport, TX on Dec. 6, 2017. Turner Industries is one of the top 15 employers in the region.
Turner Industries’ Mack Hayes, the BIC Alliance’s Greg Miller and Turner Industries’ Russell Carter visit and celebrate Turner Industries’ opening of its new facility in Freeport, TX on Dec. 6, 2017. Turner Industries’ total Texas payroll is $433,937,303 and it pays $6,303,220 in Texas state taxes.
Donny G. of Turner Industries shared lunch and jovial conversation with Olin’s Terry Fassnidge and Tolunay-Wong Engineers’ Joshua Mueller during the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting in Freeport, TX on Dec. 6, 2017
Turner Industries’ Dennis Gilbert, top, and Tyler Phillips demonstrate a rope rescue in Turner Industries’ new fabrication facility in Freeport, TX on Dec. 6, 2017. CEO Roland Toups said, “Safety cannot just be a priority for us because priorities change – a culture of safety is built into everything we do.”
The company showed off its drone fleet during the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Freeport, TX. This DJI 600 Pro drone is the most powerful and capable in Turner Industries’ arsenal. This drone is used in facilities all over the United States to conduct tower inspections and objects at great height. It has zoom capabilities of 180x. It provides real-time information that is fed to a workers in a monitoring trailer.
Turner Industries proudly flies the colors at its new $2 million facility at 2121 Zapata Street in Freeport, TX. Turner Industries paid approximately $963,788 in Texas property taxes in 2016, while paying Texas-based vendors $171,314,940 - proving they are a true and significant player in the Lone Star state.
Turner Industries Jeffrey Gremillion visits with Tower Force’s Tex Leggio during the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Dec. 6, 2017 in Freeport, TX.