Jerry Savoy of Oxy visiting Nathan Baldwin at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil in Geismar, Louisiana
Greg DeLouise of Critical 2-Way, Marvin Turner of SWAT, Jebby Baldwin of Turnaround Logistics, Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC Alliance, Brock Anselmo of Critical 2-Way and Victor Spencer of Optimal Field Services all visiting at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil.
Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way team at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil.
Andre Folse of Optimal Field Services, Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC Alliance and Nathan Baldwin of Turnaround Logistics visiting at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil.
Ryan Moidel and Nathan Baldwin of Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way, visiting with BIC Alliance’s Jhon Cuthbertson (center).
Andre Folse of Optimal Field Services, Matthew Petterson of Turner Industries, Greg DeLouise of Critical 2-Way, Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC Alliance and Victor Spencer of Optimal Field Services visiting at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil.
Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way team at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil.