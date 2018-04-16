Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil

×

1 of 7

DSCN0615.jpg

Jerry Savoy of Oxy visiting Nathan Baldwin at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil in Geismar, Louisiana

×

2 of 7

DSCN0623.jpg

Greg DeLouise of Critical 2-Way, Marvin Turner of SWAT, Jebby Baldwin of Turnaround Logistics, Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC Alliance, Brock Anselmo of Critical 2-Way and Victor Spencer of Optimal Field Services all visiting at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil.

×

3 of 7

DSCN0632.jpg

Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way team at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil.

×

4 of 7

DSCN0635.jpg

Andre Folse of Optimal Field Services, Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC Alliance and Nathan Baldwin of Turnaround Logistics visiting at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil.

×

5 of 7

DSCN0637.jpg

Ryan Moidel and Nathan Baldwin of Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way, visiting with BIC Alliance’s Jhon Cuthbertson (center).

×

6 of 7

IMG_0572.jpg

Andre Folse of Optimal Field Services, Matthew Petterson of Turner Industries, Greg DeLouise of Critical 2-Way, Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC Alliance and Victor Spencer of Optimal Field Services visiting at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil.

×

7 of 7

IMG_0574.jpg

Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way team at the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-Way Open House & Crawfish Boil.

Tags

Featured White Papers