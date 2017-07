The Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County, Texas held an Industry Update Luncheon.

Pictured from left to right: Earl Shipp of Dow Chemical, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta, Simon Lott of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor International, Mark Hughes of Phillips 66, Mark Ogburn of Benchmark Electronics, Mark Mallett of Freeport LNG, and Sean Stockard of the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County.