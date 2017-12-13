The Annual Engineering and Construction Contracting (ECC) Conference

1 of 8
ECC Conference 2017
Steve Cabano, Past Chair of the ECC Conference and Pathfinder Present, leads a Q & A session with Liam Mallon, President ExxonMobil Development. Mallon spoke spoke on the energy industry’s adaptation in a “Lower for Longer” oil price environment.
John Golashesky Sr. Vice President Turner Industries, Linda Singleton, James Gorrie Project Director for Praxair and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy the 2017 ECC Conference opening reception.
Robert Bonner, Construction Sales Manager for Stork, A Flour Company, visits with Terrence Mootoo, Stepan Chemicals Sr. Global Capital Project Procurement Manager, at ECC Conference 2017.
Liam Mallon, President of ExxonMobil Development, comments on the transformative change in the oil and gas industry at the ECC Conference 2017 in Boca Raton, Fl.
ECC Conference Chair, Rachel Jackson welcomes attendees to the ECC Conference 2017 in Boca Raton, Fl.
Heath Satterfield of Devon Energy, Sandy Lee of S & B, Kurt Mondlak of BASF and Anthony Caletka of PWC participate in the “Driving Competitiveness in Small Capital and Portfolio Projects” session during the ECC Conference 2017.
Marc Younis of ExxonMobil Research and Engineering, Michael Acuna of KBR, Jeffrey Zagone of Dow Chemical, Thomas Collins of S & B, and Ash Ayoub of Dow Chemical participate in “The Next Step Change in Construction Safety Performance” session at the ECC Conference 2017.
Dave Witte of IHS Markit, center, moderates An Executive Perspective on Capital Project Delivery panel with, from left to right, Tony D. Jones of Valero Energy Corporation, Ron Corn of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Michael McAtee of BASF, and Walter Pinto of LyondellBasell at the 2017 ECC Conference.