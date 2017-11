×

TCC Outreach Committee Meeting - Nov. 2017

Texas Chemical Council’s Outreach Committee met yesterday at the Kuraray America facility in LaPorte, TX . This committee does great work promoting awareness of the contributions of the Texas chemical industry. From Left to Right: Eric Bass, Plant Manager of Kuraray, Terry Vitek of INEOS, John Koegel of Dow, Michelle Holyfield of Eastman Chemicals, Deb Carpenter of Kuraray and Scott Stewart of Texas Chemical Council.