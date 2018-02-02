BIC Alliance and media partners attend the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference

1 of 15
PPIM 2018
Indumar sales manager Clint Sample, left, takes a break from the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference with BIC Alliance’s Mark “Vange” Evangelista.
PPIM 2018
Helder Waiandt of Technofink and Laurie Tangedahl share show success stories in BIC’s booth.
PPIM 2018
Earl Crochet, left and Mark Kachelmyer, right of Kinder Morgan and Tom Derrah, BIC, center, discuss BIC’s upcoming crawfish boil in BIC’s booth at PPIM 2018.
PPIM 2018
Laurie Tangedahl of BIC says hello to our Client CUDD Energy Services- From Left to Right Taylor Orlando, Laurie Tangedahl.
PPIM 2018
ProAct welcomes BIC to their booth at PPIM. From left to right: John Britton, Carmen Conner, Jared Mackler.
PPIM 2018
Scott James and Annette Smith of Ageion get ready is for a great show at PPIM 2018.
PPIM 2018
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance welcomes Benjamin Bussard of Shell as he stops by the BIC booth to say hello.
PPIM 2018
Richard Smith, left, and Kyle Shotts of Zeeco welcome Corey Resendes of ExxonMobil, center, to the Zeeco booth during the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference in Houston.
PPIM 2018
Andrew Papenfuss of Quest Integrity (TEAM Industrial Services), speaks with Mike Wathen of Dow Pipeline, right, during the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference in Houston.
PPIM 2018
Tammy Wisenbaker of Mistras, center, discusses pipeline inspection services with Reagan Nguyen, left, and LeeAnn Escobar, right of Shell Pipeline during the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference in Houston.
PPIM 2018
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, center, discuss nitrogen services for the midstream industry with Bill Lunn (left) and Taylor Orlando (right) of CUDD Energy Services during the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference in Houston.
PPIM 2018
Brian Kelly, left, and Cam Raison, right, of Mobideo welcome Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance, center, to the Mobideo booth during the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference in Houston.
PPIM 2018
Rich Kelley of Cross Country, left, welcomes Pete Cochran of CAT Energy Rental Solutions to his booth during the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference in Houston.
PPIM 2018
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance, right, talks to Joe Bone of Galaxy Brushes about “The Journey: A practical guide to becoming an exceptional supervisor” at the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference in Houston. Published by BIC Media Solutions, the book was co-authored by Barry Hardy of TDS and Ted Moon of LaunchPad.
PPIM 2018
Jennifer Larson, right, of ProAct Services Corporation, admires the February issue of BIC Magazine with Mark “Vange” Evangelista at the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference in Houston.