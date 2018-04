×

PMIES 2018

Texmark Chemicals CEO Doug Smith, right, visits with Koch Specialty Plant Services’ Floyd Baker regarding Koch’s 3D laser imaging services which are Palladio platform based. Texmark is using the service with much success. “It touches all three legs of the management trifecta: it improves safety, makes money, and cuts costs,” said Smith. “It may transform the whole industry, because it works!”