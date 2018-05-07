McDonough Elevators celebrates their grand opening

×
McDonough Elevators' David Higginbotham; Steve Ridout; Shannon Overcash; President, Joe Galatas; CEO, Brendan Riccobene; Erin Brau; Kevin Harrison and Brian Morvant, cut the grand opening ribbon in celebration of their new Houston facility. They recently moved into the new location in February 2018.
For more information on McDonough Elevators, their new facility and what 2018 brings for them, read their article here: http://www.bicmagazine.com/departments/maintenance-reliability-subsection/dec-2017-elevator-providers-success/