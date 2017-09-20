M J & H helped Hurricane Harvey victims

Photos feature: M J & H Family serving the first responders and Police Officers of Orange Field, Texas after Hurricane Harvey. Pastor Cody Hogden of the First Baptist Church allowed M J & H to set up and serve hot meals to all those in need. The truckload of supplies and food were raised by M J & H Fabrication in Ponca City, Oklahoma. organized for victims in Houston, TX.

The devastation of Hurricane Harvey sent the M J & H Family on a mission to help serve those in need. Donations were raised and an entire semi-trailer full of food, clothing and cleaning supplies were sent to the Bethel Tabernacle in Houston. The team quickly realized there were other areas in desperate need of help so additional donations and help rallied to Orange Field. Thank you to everyone who donated. We could not have done all of this without you!