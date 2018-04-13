×
inoLECT Founder, President and CEO Brent Evans, right, stands with Ed Williams, now retired from BASF, who was inoLECT’s very first customer over 20 years ago. inoLECT recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.
Daniel Brignac of inoLECT, left, welcomes Bruce Slade of Mosaic to inoLECT’s 20th anniversary celebration and crawfish boil in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Enjoying inoLECT’s 20th anniversary celebration and crawfish boil in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are, from left, Austin Percival, Rudy Valenciano and Troy Turkington of BASF, and Lou Buuck of Entergy.