INEOS Styrolution White Ball Massacre raises $97,000 for the Boys & Girls Harbor

The INEOS Styrolution White Ball Massacre raised $97,000 for the Boys & Girls Harbor at Timber Creek Golf Club in Friendswood on Oct. 6. From left to right are Margaret Martin, Procurement Leader, Gulf Coast Region; Robert Hodge, Vice President, Global Safety, Health & Environmental; Cathy Culpepper, Vice President, Global Styrene Manufacturing; Richard Gruen, Director of Development and Communications for Boys & Girls Harbor; Chris Robbins, Site Director, Gulf Coast; and Joel Evans, Gulf Coast Turnaround Coordinator. Since the tournament’s inception in 2002, the event has donated more than $750,000.