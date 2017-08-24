×
HASC Russell Klinegardner and Luis Aguilar welcome Snare & Chowdhry of Morgan, Lewis & Bockuis, presenters of OSHA On-Site Inspections, at the HASC 27th Anniversary Event
From left to right: Russell Klinegardner, HASC, COO; Jonathan Snare, Morgan, Lewis & Bockuis LLP, Presenter; Luis Aguilar, HASC Executive Director; Kaiser H. Chowdhry, Morgan, Lewis & Bockuis LLP, Presenter
From Left to Right: Russell Klinegardner, COO, HASC; Jonathan Snare, Morgan, Lewis & Bockuis LLP, Presenter; Luis Aguilar, Executive Director HASC; Kaiser H. Chowdhry, Morgan, Lewis & Bockuis LLP, Presenter