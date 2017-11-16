Ferrara, Williams and BIC visit with Louisiana Fire Marshal and the LSU Industrial Fire Training Symposium

×
Chris Ferrara founder of Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Dwight Williams of Williams Fire and Hazard Control, Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. Butch Browning and Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC Alliance gather around at the LSU Industrial Fire Training Symposium in Baton Rouge.
Chris Ferrara founder of Ferrara Fire Apparatus; Dwight Williams president of Williams Fire and Hazard Control; Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. Butch Browning; and Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC Alliance gather at the LSU Industrial Fire Training Symposium.