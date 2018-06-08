BIC Attends the 2018 Downstream Conference & Exhibition

Tommy Evans and Jeff Stachowiak of Sunbelt Rentals speak with Jeremy Osterberger about Subelt's rental and training services at the Downstream Conference.

Chris Oakley and David Barret welcome Mark Hertzog to B&W Energy’s booth at the Downstream Conference.

Efrain Garcia of Team Industrial Services, Rohit Aggarwal of ASCEND Performance Materials, and Jim Schmidt of MAKO Products stop for a photo with BIC Magazine.

Robert Bonner of Stork, A Fluor Company tells Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance about Stork's services while Robin Dupre of BIC Alliance records at the Downstream Conference & Exhibition.

Josh Buchheit of Envirocon visits with Mark Hertzog at BIC’s Downstream Conference booth.

Melissa Stevenson and Tammy Wisenbaker of MISTRAS Group tell us about their "got leaks?" shirts and provide some video footage at the Downstream Conference.

Michele McMurdo of Satellite Safety Shelters, Teresa Brito of Air Liquide, Jason Holland of Air Liquide and Gabrial McClanahan of Satellite Safety Shelters enjoy the Downstream Conference & Exhibition.

Networking at the Downstream Conference reception, Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance, J.R. Bennett, Construction Manager at Cameron LNG, and Joshua Bull, Head Petrochemicals & Refining at Petrochemical Update, producer of the Downstream Conference.

Networking at the Downstream Conference reception, Dan Patton, Premier Manufacturers; Jonathan Hulgan, Total; Chris Adams, BASF; Jim Sorg, ParFab; and Ken Calautti, BASF Master Builders Solutions.

See BIC Magazine's on-site coverage of the 2018 Downstream Conference & Exhibition below:

