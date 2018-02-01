Burrow Global host reception to celebrate receiving the "2018 System Integrator of the Year Award”

Burrow Globals’, Nigel James (Center) and Mike Burrow (Second from right) show off their prestigious “2018 System Integrator of the Year” award, with Dave Fritz and Brian Ross of Olin and Paul Monroe of Lubrizol.

Burrow Global invites BIC to cover their reception for System Integrator of the Year 2018. From left to right: Alicia Dutton of Burrow Global , Laurie Tangedahl of BIC and Alison James of Burrow Global.

Burrow Globals’ Valerie Russell Fisher, Gary Knight and Glenn Judire welcome their Client Stony Maness (left) of Lyondell Basell to their reception.

Mark Vise of Burrow Global welcomes their client Tonica Pool of Chevron Phillips-Cedar Bayou to their award reception.

Burrow Global’s Jaon Savoie, Niles James, Leroy Faulk and Mike Burrow celebrate winning the “System Integrator of the Year” award.

