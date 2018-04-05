BIC Magazine's 11th Annual Industry Appreciation Crawfish Boil & Jambalaya Dinner

The BIC group gets together to commemorate another successful Crawfish Boil.

BIC's Becky Salinas, Kelli Hefner, Greg Miller, Amanda Baxter, Mark Hertzog, Jeremy Osterberger and Terrie Taylor

TF Warren Group's Blake Young networks with BIC's Greg Miller and Becky Salinas.

Bubba Meyer of APE Companies enjoying the crawfish at the BIC 2018 Annual Crawfish Boil.

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC welcomes HydrochemPSC's Joe Davis and Houston Area Safety Council's Andrea Fittge to the 11th Annual Crawfish Boil.

BIC's Tom Derrah and Mark Evangelista visit with Debbie Schleider of Chart Lifecycle Inc.

Tom Derrah with John Ellis and Cindy Walker of General Equipment and Supply.

BIC Alliance with Technofink- 11th Annual #BICBoil

The BIC Recruiting team at the BIC Alliance table during the crawfish boil.

The BIC crew gathers before the crawfish boil begins.

Co-sponsors, Century Elevators' Deliah Rodriguez and Ryan Kunefke.

Sagan Sabatino and Caitlin McWilliams of LiquidFrameworks, BIC's Greg Miller; and LiquidFrameworks' Emily Rhodes and Kirstie Ward enjoy their time at the crawfish boil.

Steve Wiley of UVS Enterprises LLC; Sherry Berg and Taelor Smith of PV Rentals.

Co-sponsors, Chris Baxter and Adam Dees of Leak Sealers

Heather Barnhill, Jill Hunt, Brian Mcardle, Scott Laughery and Ty Johnson of Total Safety

Chad Garcia of BrandSafway Scaffolding Systems

Kaitlyn Lasserre, Ashlee McClure, Melissa Molina, Justin Brown and Mario Windfront of United Rentals

Co-sponsors Lionel Valero, Glenn Martin, Michelle Barraza, Manny Coronado of Eco-Staff, LLC

Stewart Severino, BIC's Mark Peters, Launch Pad's Ted Moon and BIC's Jeremy O.

Jacky Frowler, Kendall Burgess and Jason Godffrey, of Drager show off their booth.

BIC's Jhon Cuthbertson, Dan Ducote’ of Enginuity Global LLC and Amanda Baxter of BIC pose for a picture at the crawfish boil.

Adam Nelson of Tank Connection at their booth during the crawfish boil.

Sandra Thorton and Sandra Stewart of TNT Crane & Rigging

Steve Wiley of UVS Enterprises and Robin Dupre of BIC connect during the crawfish boil.

Rick Clifton and Roger Atkinson of ATEC Steele show off their products at their booth.

RedGuard's Chris Priddy, Wade Dennison and Clint Lopez

Jason Heffner of United Rentals, Kelli Heffner of BIC and United Rentals, Ronnie Bimage.

Helder Waiandy of Technofink shows off his product presentation.

John Ellis of General Equipment and Supply and BIC's Mark Evangelista

Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, center, welcomes Teresa Magnus, left, and Bruce Chamrad of Magnus & Company to the event.

BIC Alliance collected donations for The Bridge Over Troubled Waters, which assists women, children and men in crisis. From left are Deborah Moseley of The Bridge Over Troubled Waters and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.

Thomas Brinsko, president of BIC Alliance with Scott Thron of Munters Corp., Travis Jackson of Dow and Hector Rivera of Munters Corp.

LCDC's Karl Lebeouf and Sal Castaneda; Ryan Foster of Envasco, David Holloway of Arkema and Brahma's Justin Moss and Christa Childers.

Visiting at BIC Alliance’s 11th Annual Industry Appreciation Crawfish Boil & Jambalaya Dinner in La Porte, Texas, are, from left, Provicom Co-Owner José Enrique Gonzalez, Texas Chemical Council President and CEO Hector Rivero and BIC Media Solutions Founder and CEO Earl Heard.

PV Rentals, Taelor Smith and AkzoNobel's Mike Hernandez and Roy Hernandez

Lance Todd of A1 Tags and Danny Jannasch of Marathon connect over some crawfish.

Carl Seale of Mar Cor, Melinda Ammons of SafBon Water Technology and Mark Evangelista of BIC Alliance

Jerry Wagner of United Rentals, BIC's Kelli hefner and Ahern Rentals' Terry Register and Danny Wagner.

Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance, Ken Wlodkowski of MW Industries and BIC's Mark Evangelista.

BIC's Greg Miller with Stephanie Larea(right) of Bartlett Cocke Industries and Andrea Fittge of Houston Area Safety Council.

Oxy's Mario Ortiz and Elena Ortiz connect with Draegers, Jacky Frawner and Kendall Burgess.

More than 500 people networked at BIC Magazine's 11th Annual Industry Appreciation Crawfish Boil & Jambalaya Dinner in LaPorte, Texas.

