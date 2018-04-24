BIC attends the SynGas Conference

1 of 6
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance visiting with John Parrish and Jeffrey Bolebruch of Blasch Precision Ceramics in the Blasch Precision Ceramics booth at the SynGas Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
2 of 6
Marvin Turner (Left) and Johnny Holifield (Right) of SWAT visiting with Marco Badano (Center) of Casale SA in the SWAT booth at the SynGas Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
3 of 6
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Jill Blakley of Koch Fertilizer Enid visiting with Tracy Lemoine, Scott Lemoine and Tony Fitzpatrick of Universal Plant Services in the Universal Plant Services booth at the SynGas Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
4 of 6
John Sloan (Left) and Tom Gerstenecker (Right) of Continental Fabricators, Inc. visiting with Doug Little (Center) of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions in the Continental Fabricators, Inc. booth at the SynGas Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
5 of 6
Brent Fraham of OCI Beaumont visiting with Christina Waller of Parfab in the Parfab booth at the SynGas Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
6 of 6
Veronica Gulley and Jill Babineaux of the SynGas Association hosted a great Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma.