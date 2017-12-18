BIC Attends Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia

Rodney Johnson of R&S Maintenance and Repair, Janice Gilbert of Axis Mechanical Group, Laurie Tangedal of BIC and Jason Stovall of Axis Mechanical Group at the Axis Mechanical Group booth at the Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia

Sam Puente of BIC recruiting (center) stops by to talk to Five Star Products' Kermit Palmer and Gunnar Busch.

Five Star Products' Kermit Plamer, Crysta Abell, Alex Blythe, and Gunnar Busch pose in front of their booth at the Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia.

Michael Wilkens (center), Staff Engineer of Rotating Equipment at Cheniere, the Corpus Christi Facility, visits with Rick Roberts (left) and Tyler Godwin (right) of Universal Plant Services at their booth.

