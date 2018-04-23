BIC attends APE Companies Customer Appreciation Open House 2018

×
1 of 7
APE Companies greets their customers at their 2018 Open House
2 of 7
APE Companies’ new CEO, Mike Miller, shows Thomas Brinsko of BIC their impressive warehouse.
3 of 7
Jared Nail (left) and Jason Nail (second from right) of APE Companies welcomes JJ Barrera (second from left) of Brock and Patrick Buckley (right) of RPB Safety.
4 of 7
Guests enjoying themselves at the APE Companies 2018 Open House.
5 of 7
6 of 7
Jon Randolph of APE Companies welcomes Thomas Brinsko of BIC Magazine to their 2018 Open House.
7 of 7
Colby Black of APE Companies visits with his customer, Marie Haverstock of Bullard.