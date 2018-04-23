BIC attends APE Companies Customer Appreciation Open House 2018

APE Companies greets their customers at their 2018 Open House

APE Companies’ new CEO, Mike Miller, shows Thomas Brinsko of BIC their impressive warehouse.

Jared Nail (left) and Jason Nail (second from right) of APE Companies welcomes JJ Barrera (second from left) of Brock and Patrick Buckley (right) of RPB Safety.

Guests enjoying themselves at the APE Companies 2018 Open House.

Jon Randolph of APE Companies welcomes Thomas Brinsko of BIC Magazine to their 2018 Open House.

Colby Black of APE Companies visits with his customer, Marie Haverstock of Bullard.

