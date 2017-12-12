BIC Alliiance and media partners at Clean Gulf 2017

1 of 5
Accuworks welcomes Stolthaven Terminals at Clean Gulf 2017
From left to right, Rick Palacios, AC Collins, and Lisa Stephens of Accuworx welcomes James Westberry Jr. of Stolthaven Terminals to their booth at Clean Gulf in Houston.
M & M Industrial and Clean Harbors at Clean Gulf 2017
From left to right, Treuil Montague of M & M Industrial visits with Clean Harbors crew: Mike Reeves, Jeff Jeffers , and Chad Coate at the Clean Gulf Conference.
Clean Coast Supply and PacTec at Clean Gulf 2017
Paul Boswell of Clean Coast Supply, center, meets with Jesse Simpson, left, and Charles Moore of PacTec during Clean Gulf.
Clean Harbors Cooperative and Bayco Products at Clean Gulf 2017
From left to right, Benjamin Salerno of Clean Harbors Cooperative discusses work lighting solutions with Russell Hoppe of Bayco Products.
BIC Alliance and USES at Clean Gulf 2017
Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance, center, visits with Brandon Barbera, left, Andi Callaway, second from left, Kim Green and Zac Sanders, right, of USES at Clean Gulf.