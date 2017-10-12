BIC Alliance, Industrial Alloy Fabrication and Tower Force

×
Amanda Baxter of BIC Alliance, Raymond Granda, and Landon Fabella of Industrial Alloy Fabrication and Greg "Tex" Leggio of Tower Force LLC enjoy BIC Alliance and Economic Alliance's Industrial Procurement Forum.
BIC Alliance members network at the Industrial Procurement Forum
MW Industries, Tower Force and BIC Alliance catch up before the Procurement Panel
Amanda Baxter of BIC Alliance, Raymond Granda, and Landon Fabella of Industrial Alloy Fabrication and Greg "Tex" Leggio of Tower Force LLC enjoy BIC Alliance and Economic Alliance's Industrial Procurement Forum.