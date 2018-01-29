BIC Alliance visits TDS to deliver their new book "The Journey: A practical guide to becoming an exceptional supervisor"

TDS new book. "The Journey: A practical guide to becoming an exceptional supervisor" 

BIC's, Mark Evangelista, loads the BIC car with new TDS books.

TDS' Paul Monaghan and BIC's Tom Derrah pose with the new TDS book

Barry Hardy admires his new book "The Journey: A practical guide to becoming an exceptional supervisor"

BIC's Tom Derrah poses alongside writer Barry Hardy and his new book.

Paul Monaghan, Barry Hardy and Don Hurrle hold up TDS new book.

TDS' Paul Monaghan, Israel "Izzy" Perez, Afua Kwayie, along with BIC's, Tom Derrah and TDS' Barry Hardy and Tonya Brenk come together to show of TDS new book.

BIC's Tom Derrah and TDS' Barry Hardy and Don Hurrel show of "The Journey: A practical guide to becoming an exceptional supervisor"

