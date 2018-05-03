BIC Alliance networks at OTC

1 of 13
Keith Polifka of E.H. Wachs shows off one of their ads with Mark “Vange” Evangelista of BIC Alliance at OTC.
Andy Wasielewski of CEJN, right, explains the new couplings with David Shaw of Winshaw Hydraulic Tools during OTC.
Purav Patel of Forged Components Inc. displays a two-page spread in BIC Magazine with Mark “Vange” Evangelista of BIC Alliance during OTC.
Mike Branch of PPG, left, welcomes Phillip Adkins, center, and Rinse van Lievenoogen of Red Box Energy Services to the PPG booth at OTC.
Ronak Patel, Jason Godfrey, Max Henke, Jacky Frawner and Nico Moeller-Gomez of Draeger visit with attendees at OTC.
Rick Lujano of Denso, center, welcomes Wes Littles, left, and Dean Jones of AFS to the Denso booth at OTC.
Vance Sonderer of ExxonMobil, right, discussed coatings with Kevin Brown, left, and Chris Poche of Carboline at OTC in Houston.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, right, visits with George Allen, left, and Purav Patel of FCI at OTC in Houston.
Joseph Derzapf of Spir Star, left, meets with Pat Rieth of Rieth Corporation in the Spir Star booth at OTC.
Matt Coburn of Aegion discusses coatings with Musa Taramov of National Petroleum Services at OTC.
David Moseley of Bishop Lifting Products, left, speaks with Gordon Novotny of Hydraulic Systems during OTC.
MW Industries staffed up at OTC with Scott Ducote and Darlene Kober (front row) and Wade Countryman, Ken Wlodkowski, Kelly Kinney and Rob Collins (back row).
Newly hired Scott Ducote of USA Fasteners works the OTC booth with just promoted Ken Wlodkowski. Parent company MW Industries named Wlodkowski as regional energy vertical market manager.