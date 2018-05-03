BIC Alliance networks at OTC

×

1 of 13

eh_wachs-keith_polifka.jpg

Keith Polifka of E.H. Wachs shows off one of their ads with Mark “Vange” Evangelista of BIC Alliance at OTC.

×

2 of 13

david_shaw-andy_wasielewski(2).jpg

Andy Wasielewski of CEJN, right, explains the new couplings with David Shaw of Winshaw Hydraulic Tools during OTC.

×

3 of 13

fci-purav_patel(1).jpg

Purav Patel of Forged Components Inc. displays a two-page spread in BIC Magazine with Mark “Vange” Evangelista of BIC Alliance during OTC.

×

4 of 13

IMG_9284.jpg

Mike Branch of PPG, left, welcomes Phillip Adkins, center, and Rinse van Lievenoogen of Red Box Energy Services to the PPG booth at OTC.

×

5 of 13

IMG_9288.jpg

Ronak Patel, Jason Godfrey, Max Henke, Jacky Frawner and Nico Moeller-Gomez of Draeger visit with attendees at OTC.

×

6 of 13

IMG_9289.jpg

Rick Lujano of Denso, center, welcomes Wes Littles, left, and Dean Jones of AFS to the Denso booth at OTC.

×

7 of 13

IMG_9291.jpg

Vance Sonderer of ExxonMobil, right, discussed coatings with Kevin Brown, left, and Chris Poche of Carboline at OTC in Houston.

×

8 of 13

IMG_9293.jpg

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, right, visits with George Allen, left, and Purav Patel of FCI at OTC in Houston.

×

9 of 13

IMG_9296.jpg

Joseph Derzapf of Spir Star, left, meets with Pat Rieth of Rieth Corporation in the Spir Star booth at OTC.

×

10 of 13

IMG_9299.jpg

Matt Coburn of Aegion discusses coatings with Musa Taramov of National Petroleum Services at OTC.

×

11 of 13

IMG_9300.jpg

David Moseley of Bishop Lifting Products, left, speaks with Gordon Novotny of Hydraulic Systems during OTC.

×

12 of 13

mw_group(2).jpg

MW Industries staffed up at OTC with Scott Ducote and Darlene Kober (front row) and Wade Countryman, Ken Wlodkowski, Kelly Kinney and Rob Collins (back row).

×

13 of 13

scott_ducote-ken_wlodkowski(2).jpg

Newly hired Scott Ducote of USA Fasteners works the OTC booth with just promoted Ken Wlodkowski. Parent company MW Industries named Wlodkowski as regional energy vertical market manager.

Tags

Featured White Papers