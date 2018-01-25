BIC Alliance attends GCI Expo

International Association of Insulators, Leo A. Damaris, Ironworkers Union/IMPACT, Greg Baehr and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance and Jay Fullerton of LPR Construction all visiting at a gulf coast industrial networking event in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC Alliance visiting with Brock Anselmo and Greg DeLouise in the Turnaround Logistics/Critical 2-way Communications booth at the GCI Expo in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Tim Rhodus visits with Jhon Cuthbertson of BIC Alliance at the Climax booth at the GCI Expo in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Ike Mcknight visiting with Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance at the Woven Metal booth in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance visits with CHEM-STARS' Termite Watkins, Felix Valdez and Rene Franco at the GCI Expo in Gonzales, Louisiana

