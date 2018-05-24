×
1 of 2
From left to right, Chad Norris of United Rentals, Will Hatcher of United Rentals, Erik Zielinski of Fisher House, Curtis Shepherd of United Rentals and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance welcome guests to the 3rd Annual AFPM Sporting Clays for Charity Tournament benefiting Fisher House.
×
2 of 2
From left to right, Efrain Garcia of TEAM, Justin Lecourias of TEAM, Mark Ermann of International Cooling Tower and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance participate in the 3rd Annual AFPM Sporting Clays for Charity Tournament benefiting Fisher House.