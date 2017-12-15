ACIT South Texas Economic Outlook Luncheon 2017

1 of 7
Texas Chemical Council's President, Hector Rivero delivers the invocation at the Association of Texas Chemical Industry (ACIT) South Texas Economic Outlook Luncheon, held in Corpus Christi, Texas.
2 of 7
beAed’s Corinna Howerton and Whitney Havard at the Association of Texas Chemical Industry (ACIT) South Texas Economic Outlook Luncheon in Corpus Christi, Texas.
3 of 7
Thorpe Specialty Services Corporation’s technical business account manager, Manuel De La Garza at the Association of Texas Chemical Industry (ACIT) South Texas Economic Outlook Luncheon, held in Corpus Christi, Texas.
4 of 7
A full house enjoys the Association of Texas Chemical Industry (ACIT) South Texas Economic Outlook Luncheon in Corpus Christi, Texas.
5 of 7
OxyChem plant manager, Rick Ritter, and Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation’s, Iain Vasey at the Association of Texas Chemical Industry (ACIT) South Texas Economic Outlook Luncheon in Corpus Christi, Texas.
6 of 7
Turner Industries’ Lillian T. Helms at the Association of Texas Chemical Industry (ACIT) South Texas Economic Outlook Luncheon, held recently in Corpus Christi, Texas.
7 of 7
Vallen Distribution’s Missy Socha, Jose Luis Barrera, and Keith Stone at the Association of Texas Chemical Industry (ACIT) South Texas Economic Outlook Luncheon, held recently in Corpus Christi, Texas.