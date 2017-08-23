The Houston Ship Channel Contractor Safety Panel discusses safety concerns within the industry

The Houston Ship Channel Contractor Safety Panel Luncheon featured several industry safety experts who shared their knowledge with more than 150 people at the Jimmy Burke Activity Center in Deer Park, TX on Aug. 22, 2017.

The event was the latest in the Economic Alliance, Houston Port Region's quarterly luncheons organized by its Business Growth Task Force Committee. Later in the afternoon, a reverse trade show occurred where contractors and local business owners networked.

From left to right: Gary Noto, HydroChem; Bennett Ghormley, Sr., Zero Injury Institute; Steve Trickel, Zachry Group; Bill Shaw, Evergreen Industrial Services; and Russell Klinegardner, Houston Area Safety Council attend the ACIT Contractor Safety Panel Luncheon.