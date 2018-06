×

On Friday May 18, Evergreen North America Industrial Services was named Best in Class for the Environmental Large Category at the 31st Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards banquet. Congratulations to the Texas City team on this accomplishment. They were nominated by Marathon Galveston Bay Refining Texas City, Marathon Petroleum Texas City, LyondellBasell Channelview, Chevron Phillips Chemical Pasadena and Eastman Chemicals Texas City.