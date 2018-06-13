2018 TCC/ACIT Awards Banquet

1 of 6
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visits with Turner Industries representatives Amy Rouse, Stevie Toups and Russell Carter, right, during the TCC/ACIT 2018 Awards Banquet in Galveston.
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Magazine (right) introduces Sean Wilson of Nisoft (Left) to Craig Beskid of EHCMA.
Phillip Reid with LyondellBasell, Dana Irby and Luke Mazure with Austin Industrial and Bill Shaw with Evergreen Industrial share a moment in the lobby before the TCC-ACIT awards dinner.
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance meets up with colleagues at the TCC-ACIT Awards Banquet. From left to right: Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Mac McMurrey of Chevron Phillips and 2018 Chair for the EHS Seminar, Mark Vogel of Eastman Chemical and Chairman of the Board of the TCC, Chad Burke of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region
BIC Alliance visits with Tabitha Ray of BASF-Freeport and Senthil Kumar of Oxea at the TCC-ACIT EHS Awards dinner.
Brandon Joslin, Amy Rouse and Russell Carter of Turner Industries celebrate Rouse's winning the ACIT Region 1 Member of the Year award.