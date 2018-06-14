2018 ILTA International Operating Conference & Trade Show

1 of 15
Ramiro Arteaga and Statford Caughman with LyondellBasell and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance.
2 of 15
Robin Fry with TF Warren and Kevin Duncan with LBC Terminals
3 of 15
Eric Malone with ATEC Steel is flanked by Curt Brown and Rae Harber with Jacobi Carbons
4 of 15
Chris Cerda with Stolthaven Houston catches up with Noran Hankins and Jimmy Hammond with Globaltherm
5 of 15
Tom Perry of Qmax discusses steam tracing with Charles Thompson of Buckeye Bahamas Hub.
6 of 15
Joe Prather with LyondellBasell spends time in the Zeeco booth with Mike Sanders with Zeeco
7 of 15
Tom Derrah of BIC shows Kelly Fuller of Stolthaven New Orleans their ad in the recent issue of BIC.
8 of 15
UK Ayaugbokor of Odfjell Terminals discusses coatings with Carboline’s Jeff Hunt.
9 of 15
Dave Garrison with Williams Fire and Hazard Control is flanked by USD Group’s Jake Everett (left) and Scotty Emmons.
10 of 15
Thomas Perry of Q Max discusses heat tracing solutions with Henry Bee of CITGO.
11 of 15
Greg Miller with BIC Alliance and Lisa Stephens with Accuworx
12 of 15
Mark Hodges and Travis Stanfield of PCI network in the BIC booth with Efrain Garcia of Team Industrial.
13 of 15
John Stevens, left, of Apex Piping shows Jason Kruse of Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation their alloy piping capabilities.
14 of 15
Dani Kataya and Sam Manners with Tank Connection connect with Steve Benesch with Murphy Oil USA
15 of 15
John Grimes with LBC Tank Terminals (second from left) visits with Carl Bracken, Jimmy Wolford and Clark Lockerd with Mass Technology Corporation