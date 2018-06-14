2018 ILTA International Operating Conference & Trade Show

×

1 of 15

IMG_0774.png

Ramiro Arteaga and Statford Caughman with LyondellBasell and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance.

×

2 of 15

IMG_0779.png

Robin Fry with TF Warren and Kevin Duncan with LBC Terminals

×

3 of 15

IMG_0778.png

Eric Malone with ATEC Steel is flanked by Curt Brown and Rae Harber with Jacobi Carbons

×

4 of 15

IMG_0781.png

Chris Cerda with Stolthaven Houston catches up with Noran Hankins and Jimmy Hammond with Globaltherm

×

5 of 15

IMG_0923(1).png

Tom Perry of Qmax discusses steam tracing with Charles Thompson of Buckeye Bahamas Hub.

×

6 of 15

IMG_0789.png

Joe Prather with LyondellBasell spends time in the Zeeco booth with Mike Sanders with Zeeco

×

7 of 15

IMG_0925.png

Tom Derrah of BIC shows Kelly Fuller of Stolthaven New Orleans their ad in the recent issue of BIC.

×

8 of 15

IMG_0919.png

UK Ayaugbokor of Odfjell Terminals discusses coatings with Carboline’s Jeff Hunt.

×

9 of 15

IMG_0791.png

Dave Garrison with Williams Fire and Hazard Control is flanked by USD Group’s Jake Everett (left) and Scotty Emmons.

×

10 of 15

IMG_9584.png

Thomas Perry of Q Max discusses heat tracing solutions with Henry Bee of CITGO.

×

11 of 15

IMG_0772.png

Greg Miller with BIC Alliance and Lisa Stephens with Accuworx

×

12 of 15

IMG_0927(1).png

Mark Hodges and Travis Stanfield of PCI network in the BIC booth with Efrain Garcia of Team Industrial.

×

13 of 15

ApexPiping.png

John Stevens, left, of Apex Piping shows Jason Kruse of Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation their alloy piping capabilities.

×

14 of 15

IMG_0787.png

Dani Kataya and Sam Manners with Tank Connection connect with Steve Benesch with Murphy Oil USA

×

15 of 15

IMG_0784.png

John Grimes with LBC Tank Terminals (second from left) visits with Carl Bracken, Jimmy Wolford and Clark Lockerd with Mass Technology Corporation

Tags

Featured White Papers