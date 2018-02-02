BIC Attends 2018 Cross Country Open House

×

2018 Cross Country Open House

Greg Miller of BIC Alliance visits with (from left) Ryan Gelbaugh, Greg Orlando and Kavish Desai of Cross Country Infrastructure Services at their 2018 Cross Country Open House & Crawfish Boil on Feb. 1, 2018. The company was giving tours of its 10-acre facility they moved into last summer. Both Cross Country’s clients and vendors were treated to some great food, live music and a chance to win a raffled prize.