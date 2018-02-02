BIC Attends 2018 Cross Country Open House

1 of 3
2018 Cross Country Open House
Greg Miller of BIC Alliance visits with (from left) Ryan Gelbaugh, Greg Orlando and Kavish Desai of Cross Country Infrastructure Services at their 2018 Cross Country Open House & Crawfish Boil on Feb. 1, 2018. The company was giving tours of its 10-acre facility they moved into last summer. Both Cross Country’s clients and vendors were treated to some great food, live music and a chance to win a raffled prize.
Tidal Tank CEO Sandy Scott (middle) catches up with Cross Country CEO Gerry Plescia (left) and Cross Country Vice President of Business Development Steve Burge at the 2018 Cross Country Open House & Crawfish Boil on Feb. 1, 2018. Cross Country is expanding as they are currently opening an Oklahoma office.
Trey McCreary of Cross Country Infrastructure Services and Matt Arceneaux of WHC Energy Services share some time together at the 2018 Cross Country Open House & Crawfish Boil on Feb. 1, 2018. Cross Country Infrastructure Services is a leading supplier of materials, tools, equipment and parts for the pipeline construction industry.