8th Annual Spring Charity Golf Event benefiting: Combat Marine Outdoors

BrandSafway's Leslie Peters, Lee Cleghorn, Sheyla Gonzalez, Michele Wehba Trevino, Kelly Davila, Hannah Contella and Irina Torres attend the 2018 Spring Charity Golf Tournament. Rhiannon Gould, Kevin Gary and Janae Ramsey of Service Radio Rentals/Industrial Blind Solutions set up at the 2018 Spring Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (Houston) on Friday, April 6th. Total Safety's Brian McArdle, Jeremy Dean, Nick Shaw, Jessica Modisette and Angela Harrelson join in the festivities of the Charity Golf Tournament. Garret Baker, Travis Mize, Vanessa Schmitt, Ryan Queck, Randy Roth, Ryan Kessner, Fred Cornelius, Carlos Moreno and Gregg Taney of Marco came out to the 2018 Spring Charity Golf Tournament in support of wounded veterans. United Rentals team, Ronnie Bimage, Rob Slivinsky, Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance, Larry Maciariello, Justin Brown and Mark Ruth enjoy the 2018 Spring Charity Golf Tournament at The Battleground Golf Course. Dave Witsken of BrandSafway, Arturo Garcio and Rusty Higgins of Combat Marine Outdoors join together for the Charity Golf Tournament.

The 8th Annual 2018 Spring Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (Houston) on Friday, April 6th at The Battleground Golf Course. The event helps support this non-profit organization dedicated to aiding in the rehabilitation of our traumatically wounded veterans by providing once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventures.

This year sponsorships raised over $70,000.00 to facilitate the adventures of our wounded veterans through CMO. These adventures are a welcome home, so richly deserved, as well as support and comfort during their healing process.