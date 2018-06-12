2018 3D Refinery Poster

(Not actual image)
BIC Magazine will be printing a poster with a 3D rendering of a refinery, a process flow schematic of a typical refinery and a description of process units. It will be a great sales tool with a two year life span suitable for posting on a wall. It will be inserted in all 32,000 copies of the October 2018 issue. There will be an additional 1,500 copies distributed in high traffic areas and at trade shows that BIC Magazine exhibits at. The 3D Refinery image is provided by PetroPages..
All maps and posters by BIC Magazine have sold out over the last two years so schedule your ad today so you won’t be disappointed. Only 32 ads will be allowed.
Map Details
- Size of poster: 36” x 21.6"
- Size of ads along perimeter of the poster: 3.9" x 2.3"
- Poster content: 3d rendering of refinery with process units labeled
- Process flow schematic of a typical refinery
- Process unit descriptions
- Distribution: 33,500 posters printed (32,000 inserted into BIC Magazine and mailed to key decision makers. Additional 1,500 bonus distributed in high-traffic areas along Gulf Coast)
- Ad options: Single “brick” ad $3,250, double brick ad $6,250
- Bonus copies: Advertisers receive 50 extra folded posters for distribution
- Publication date: October 2018
- Closing date for advertising is July 10, 2018